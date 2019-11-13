Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Arrives in Brasilia for BRICS Summit, to Meet Putin, Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Brazilian capital for the 11th BRICS summit on November 13, 2019. He is scheduled to hold talks with the presidents of Russia, Brazil and China - Vladimir Putin, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, and Xi Jinping, respectively.

NP Jayaraman |

Updated:November 13, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
PM Modi Arrives in Brasilia for BRICS Summit, to Meet Putin, Xi
(Image: PTI)

[caption id="attachment_2385543" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Brazilian capital for the 11th BRICS summit on November 13, 2019. He is scheduled to hold talks with the presidents of Russia, Brazil and China - Vladimir Putin, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, and Xi Jinping, respectively.PM Modi will also attend the BRICS Business Forum Closing Ceremony, attend a cultural presentation and a welcome dinner hosted by the Brazilian president. The theme of the 11th BRICS summit is "Economic Growth for an Innovative Future". The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2385541" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received on his arrival at Brasilia to take part in BRICS Summit, in Brazil. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

