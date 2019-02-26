PM Modi, Arun Jaitley Brief Vice President Venkaiah Naidu On IAF Strikes in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the scale and effectiveness of the IAF's preemptive air strikes on terror camps run by Jaish-e-Mohammed across the Line of Control in Pakistan, sources said.The Prime Minister spoke to Naidu over phone while the finance minister visited the Vice President's residence at Maulana Azad road in Lutyens' Delhi during lunch time and briefed him about the anti-terror air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force during the wee hours on Tuesday.The Prime Minister also earlier briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the air strikes.In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based terror group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India.