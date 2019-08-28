Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Asks Union Ministers to Work on Development Schemes for J&K

Sources said that at the Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir and also dwelt at length on the move to nullify Article 370.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Asks Union Ministers to Work on Development Schemes for J&K
File photo of PM Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Pitching for development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Union ministers to work on schemes and projects for the region, and also called for engaging with officials and students from the state who are currently based in different parts of the country.

At the Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir and also dwelt at length on the move to nullify Article 370, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status, sources said.

Shah said the situation is gradually improving in the Valley, which is facing security and communication restrictions at many places, they said.

Defending the restrictions, the Minister said it is in larger good and asserted that there is no blanket ban on communication or people's movement.

They were imposed only in places which faced security threats, Shah added.

At the meeting, the sources said, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a detailed presentation on the recent reform measures announced by her.

She asserted that the government had consulted all stakeholders before taking these steps.

The government may soon come out with a package worth crores of rupees to set up necessary infrastructure for implementing over 100 central laws in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of the special status to the state earlier this month.

However, the exact amount of the package, based on the proposals given by various ministries, is yet to be calculated, the sources said.

The proposal would soon be sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee and may also be vetted by the Union Cabinet before a public announcement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram