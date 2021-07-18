PM Modi Asks NDA Leaders to Work in Coordination Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, which begins from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with NDA leaders on Sunday and said it was important that NDA allies work in a coordinated manner in Parliament. He also asked leaders and ministers from the NDA to remain present in the House as much as possible.

Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present in the meeting. Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi briefed the leaders about the issues that the government wanted to take up on priority during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Those present in the meeting included Naveenakrishnan of AIADMK, Ram Thakur from JD(U), Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal, Agatha Sangma from NPF, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Lok Janata Party leader Pashupati Paras and GK Vasan.

The NDA allies congratulated PM Modi and the central government for handling of Covid pandemic and procurement of free vaccines for everyone.

At the all-party meeting called by the government on Sunday, the opposition parties raised the crucial issues of farm bills, price rise — especially of petrol and diesel — and also demanded that the government bring in reservation for OBCs in NEET.

The government also informed the floor leaders that they had listed a number of bills, including five ordinances, and the other bills totalling up to 29. This did not sit well with the Opposition which questioned when discussions would be held on key issues that are plaguing the common man if so much time is given to the passage of bills.

To this, the prime minister told opposition parties that all the suggestions will be taken into account and the government was willing to debate and discuss all issues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here