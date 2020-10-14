News18 Logo

PM Modi Assures All Possible Help to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana After Heavy Rains Cause Loss of Lives, Damage

At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work. At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains."


