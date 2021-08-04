PM Modi Assures Central Help as MP, Bengal Reel Under Floods; Rescue Ops Ongoing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the flood situation in the state, and said that the Centre is working closely with the state government to assist those affected by the heavy rains.

Chouhan had said earlier that the flood situation was “grim" in north Madhya Pradesh where over 1,200 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains and 5,950 people were shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies.

Dabra: SDERF personnel rescue flood-hit people in Lidhora village, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Flood-hit people being rescued from a low-lying locality near the Seep River in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

“The central government is working closely with the Madhya Pradesh government to assist those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state. I have spoken to CM @ChouhanShivraj and reviewed the situation. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had also telephoned West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee earlier in the day to take stock of the flood situation in the state, and assured her of central assistance.

IMD’s Rainfall Prediction in Flood-affected Bengal

Meanwhile, the already grim flood situation in south Bengal is likely to worsen with the Met department on Wednesday predicting heavy rainfall in the region owing to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and the presence of an active monsoon trough. Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore and Hooghly, are reeling under flood woes following heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams.

Murshidabad: Villagers affected by flood move towards a safer place, at Sona Bharui village. (PTI)

“Due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and the movement of a monsoon trough from Sriniketan, Diamond Harbour to northeast Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall activity is likely in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from August 4 to 6," regional Met department director G K Das said. He warned of heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts till Thursday morning. Heavy rain is expected to occur at one or two places in Kolkata, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Jhargram districts, the Met department said.

Hooghly: An IAF helicopter during a rescue operation at a flood affected area of Khanakul in Hoogly district. IAF rescued 31 people. (PTI)

IAF personnel evacuates a man during a rescue operation at Khanakul.

The downpour is likely to continue in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till Friday morning, and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts till Saturday morning, it said. The weatherman also cautioned against rise in water level of rivers and inundation of low-lying areas in Gangetic West Bengal. At least 15 people died, and over three lakh got displaced after heavy rain over the past few days, followed by release of water from DVC dams flooded large parts of six districts in the state.

With PTI inputs

