PM Modi Assures Jamia Vice Chancellor of Full Assistance in Setting Up Medical College

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar briefed PM Modi on academic and research activities in the university and also informed him about the centenary celebrations of Jamia next year, seeking a special grant-in-aid for it, the university said.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
PM Modi Assures Jamia Vice Chancellor of Full Assistance in Setting Up Medical College
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday met Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar and assured her of all assistance in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital during her tenure.

She briefed Modi on academic and research activities in the university and also informed him about the centenary celebrations of Jamia next year, the varsity said. Akhtar sought a special grant-in-aid for the celebrations. The prime minister assured the VC that her request would be looked into favourably, it added.

The prime minister emphasised on the aims and objectives of education for his government as he spoke highly about the high standard of academic and research activities of the university, the varsity said.

He was well aware of improvement in JMI's national and international rankings continuously over the years,it said. The vice-chancellor assured Modi that she would do her best to ensure that JMI fulfilled the government's objectives in providing quality education as well as inculcating the spirit of nation building amongst the students.

Akhtar called on President and Visitor of the University Ram Nath Kovind on July 1 and apprised him of the steps taken for improving academic and research activities in the university.

