PM Modi Assures Mizoram CM of Help after 5.3-magnitude Quake Damages Houses, Cracks Roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the northeastern state on Monday damaging houses and roads.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga Ji, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," the prime minister tweeted.

The earthquake happened at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

The tremors were felt in several parts of the state, including state capital Aizawl, a state official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

No casualties have been reported, the official of the state Geology and Mineral Resource Department said.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake.

The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places, he added.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The depth of the quake was 20 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude), it said.

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude also hit the state on Sunday around 4.10 pm, and another of 4.6 magnitude on June 18.