Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi at G20 Hardsells Yoga, India's Traditional Healing Measures And 'Largest' Health Insurance Scheme

The UN General Assembly in 2014 adopted an India-led resolution declaring June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', recognising that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being".

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi at G20 Hardsells Yoga, India's Traditional Healing Measures And 'Largest' Health Insurance Scheme
PM Modi At the 3rd session of the G20, emphasising on healthcare including India’s traditional healing measures, Yoga and the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat. (Twitter/ @narendramodi)
Loading...

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used the G20 Summit here to promote India's traditional healing measures, Yoga and his flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, also took part in a special session on empowerment of women.

The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality.

Speaking at the third session of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Prime Minister Modi mentioned his government's two healthcare services, AYUSH — Alternate and Traditional System of Medicine and Ayushman Bharat — the world's largest health insurance scheme.

The UN General Assembly in 2014 adopted an India-led resolution declaring June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', recognising that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being".

"PM @narendramodi at the 3rd Session of #G20 - 5 A's are well known in Health Services: Accessible, Affordable, Appropriate, Accountable and Adaptable. To this, India has added: AYUSH - Alternate & Traditional System of Medicine and Ayushman Bharat - world's largest health insurance scheme," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Emphasised on healthcare including India's traditional healing measures, Yoga and our present efforts like the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat," Modi said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), works for developing, carrying out education and research in the field of alternative medicines including ayurveda, yoga, unani, naturopathy, siddha and homoeopathy.

Under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, eligible families get health benefits up to Rs 5 Lakh per year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram