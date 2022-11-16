PM Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Modi Discusses India-US Ties with Biden, Greets Xi in First Meet Since Galwan Clash

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 08:14 IST
Bali
PM Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday met with US President Joe Biden and discussed strategic ties between the two countries in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit in Bali. Read More
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday expressed concern for the health of other world leaders after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to cancel meetings at the G20 Summit in Indonesia and return home early.
Hun Sen, the current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said his symptoms were only minor but he was worried many of the leaders at the G20 in Bali had also been at the ASEAN and the East Asia Summits he hosted in Cambodia, which ended on Sunday.
An eventful day at the G20 Summit in Bali. Sharing the day’s highlights… pic.twitter.com/xsNrrmmleV
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022
US President Joe Biden and the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presided over an emergency meeting of NATO and G7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit as Poland was struck by two ‘russian-made’ missiles on Tuesday.
The G20 leaders are set to state that today’s era “must not be of war” at the summit in Bali, a British newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a draft communique agreed by diplomats involved in the negotiations to finalise the document.
The key line on the Ukraine conflict in the draft communique almost echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that ‘today’s era is not of war’.
There have been a series of negotiations among the diplomats of the G20 member countries over the formulation relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia and China are also members of the G-20 which operate on the principle of consensus.
In his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and nudged him to end the conflict.
The Indian delegation played a big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording criticising the Russian invasion, the Financial Times (FT) said, citing two unnamed officials with knowledge of the negotiations. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “looking forward to working together” with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak after a meeting with the latter on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, tweeting a photo of the interaction, writing, “With my friend President @EmmanuelMacron during the @g20org Summit earlier today.”
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nZorkq4R1Y
— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bali to attend the ongoing G20 summit, on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia at an event and said that there is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India. Asserting that the country is now moving ahead at an “unprecedented speed and scale”, he said that India is now the fastest-growing large economy and ranked first in several sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at dinner on Tuesday at the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. The greeting between the two leaders is the first since the Galwan Valley clash between the troops from both sides in 2020 sparked bilateral tensions. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday. Both leaders reviewed the India – US strategic partnership and promised to continue cooperation in sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing and artificial intelligence.
G20 meetings on Wednesday are being rescheduled as G7 leaders are meeting amid the fallout in Poland where two Russian-made missiles reportedly landed late last night.
PM Modi’s bilateral meetings with G7 leaders may also see some rescheduling, as per sources.
In a first since the 2020 Galwan clash, PM Modi met and greeted Chinese President Xi Jinpingat the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Tuesday. The two shook hands at the event, leading to speculation of a bilateral meeting, but the agenda made known by both sides so far does not mention such a meeting.
The annual G20 Summit opened in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.
Modi said that he would meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.
Addressing the Ukraine conflict, he called for a return to the path of “ceasefire and diplomacy” to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and opposed the promotion of any restrictions on the supply of energy, amid the West’s call against procurement of Russian oil and gas. Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in “ruins”.
The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Indonesia on Tuesday evening. Addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi said India is a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century. He highlighted India’s growth story, its achievements and tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as – digital technology, finance, health, telecom and space and asserted that there was a “huge difference” between pre- and post-2014 India.
After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year. India will assume the presidency of the group for a year, beginning December 1, and Modi said he will extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees for the next summit.
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
During Delhi’s presidency in the coming year, it would be the first time when the troika of G20’s current, previous and next president would consist of three developing countries – India, Indonesia and Brazil.
