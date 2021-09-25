PM Modi at UNGA: 'Some Countries Using Afghanistan as Tool For Their Own Benefit'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in another veiled attack towards neighbouring country Pakistan, said there were countries that were “using terror as a political tool”. Referring to the Afghanistan situation after the Taliban takeover and without naming Pakistan, the prime minister said, “Some are trying to use the situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own benefit.”

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He said proxy war, terror and the situation in Afghanistan were asking the world tough questions.

Talking about regressive thinking and extremism, he stressed that the two were a major threat across the world now. “Regressive thinking and extremism are growing threats. Scientific, rational and progressive thinking should be markers of development now,” he added.

Terrorism and AfPak-related issues also formed part of the Modi-Biden conversation during a bilateral meeting at the White House on Friday. Pakistan’s involvement in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan was also a major topic of discussion at the Quad summit held later. The Quad nations have denounced the use of terrorist proxies and, in a strong message to the Taliban regime and Pakistan, emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups.

At the UNGA, too, PM Modi emphasised the same when he said, “There are countries that are using terror as a political tool… They should know that terror is equally dangerous for them. We have to ensure that Afghanistan is not used to propel terror.”

He also stressed that it was the duty of the international community to help women, children and minorities affected by the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Talking about oceans and seas as a legacy, PM Modi also stressed on the importance of maritime security. He said, “Our seas are our legacy… We cannot let our oceans be misused. We cannot let our access to oceans be made exclusive. Maritime security is a requirement today… The time to act is now… UN has to keep itself relevant. It has to better its reliability,” he added.

Towards the end of his speech, he said the United Nations, as an institution, has to protect “global order, global law and global values”.

