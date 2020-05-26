PM Modi, Austrian President Agree on Importance of Global Collaboration to Deal with Covid-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austrian president also took note of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi, an official statement said

The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges, the statement said.

They also reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-COVID world.

Modi highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, and small and medium enterprises.

The leaders shared the hope that the world would soon overcome the current health crisis, so as to be able to focus on longer-term concerns like the health of the environment.