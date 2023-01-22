Documentary on PM Modi: Govt Blocks YouTube, Twitter Links; Former Judges, Bureaucrats Slam BBC | All That Happened

The Narendra Modi government has already issued directions for blocking multiple videos to YouTube and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question", according to sources.

The two-part BBC documentary to have investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a “colonial mindset".

Directions To Block Issued By I&B Secy

The directions on blocking access were understood to have been issued by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

Sources said senior officials of several ministries, including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.

Opposition Accuses Modi of Censorship

While opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC criticised the Modi government for “censorship", a group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans slammed the BBC documentary as a “motivated charge sheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot" and a reflection of “dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice".

In a statement, the former bureaucrats and others claimed the documentary is the archetype of past British imperialism in India setting itself up as both judge and jury to resurrect Hindu-Muslim tensions that were overwhelmingly the creation of the British Raj policy of divide and rule.

Documentary A “Propaganda Piece"

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had described the BBC documentary as a “propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset. The two-part BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

“Let me just make it very clear that we think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday responding to questions on the documentary.

