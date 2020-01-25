Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi & Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Global and Regional Matters over Phone

The two leaders underscored the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed happiness over the growth of cooperation between India and Israel in all spheres.

PTI

January 25, 2020
PM Modi & Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Global and Regional Matters over Phone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near Tel Aviv, Israel during Modi's visit last year. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday discussed global and regional matters of mutual interest and agreed to remain in touch for forthcoming initiatives and developments, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said Netanyahu telephoned Modi to greet him for Republic Day and the two leaders "agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developments regarding the region".

The two leaders underscored the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed happiness over the growth of cooperation between India and Israel in all spheres, according to the statement.

They also welcomed efforts to facilitate air connectivity between the two countries. Modi stressed on the significance of initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water and start-ups, it said.

"The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional matters of mutual interest," the statement said. Modi and Netanyahu also exchanged greetings and good wishes for the year 2020.

