Not Here to Talk About Modi Sarkar, But About Indians’ Calibre; In Berlin, PM Hails ‘Aspirational India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said young Indians wanted fast development and well understood the need for political stability in the country. During his address to the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday, the prime minister said, “Todays aspirational India, Young India wants fast development and youth of India understands well the need of political stability in country."

Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Berlin. https://t.co/alspwulUS4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Prime Minister Modi said it was his “privilege" to meet the “children of Mother Bharti" in Germany. “I see that the new generation of ours, they are seen in a very big way and because of this, there is also young enthusiasm. You took this time out of your busy time and came here, I am very grateful to all of you," he said.

Emphasising on the significance of the 21st century for India, PM Modi said the country had made up its mind to move forward with a resolution. “And you also know that when a country’s mind is formed, that country also walks on new paths and shows by achieving the desired destinations," he added.

“Today, I’m here to neither talk about myself nor Modi government. I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," Modi said.

