PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the Bhoomi Poojan at the of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday through video conferencing.

Ahead of the ceremony, the prime minister took to Twitter calling it a 'landmark day'. He said, "Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM."

Home minister Amit Shah addressed the gathering and thanked PM Modi for his leadership which led to the setting up of these two new metro phases.

PM Shri @narendramodi performs Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Project Phase 2 and Surat Metro Project. https://t.co/2FvLA2X6CM — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) January 18, 2021

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II is 28.25 kms long, with two corridors, cost Rs 5.3 crore. One is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and the other is from GNLU to GIFT City. The Surat metro project is 40.35 kms long and cost Rs 12 crore. This too has two corridors one is from Sarthana to Dream City and the other from Bhesan to Saroli.

The Prime Minister's Office had said on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri attended the meeting.