PM Modi, Boris Johnson Discuss India-UK Bilateral Ties During Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual summit with British counterpart Boris Johnson during which they unveiled a 10-year roadmap to further broadbase bilateral ties between the two nations. Modi and Johnson will formally sign off a Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) during their talks.

Ahead of the meeting, the UK government finalised GBP 1 billion worth of trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in Britain as a part of the ETP which will set the ambition to double the value of UK-India trade by 2030. Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer, said Johnson.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier announced that the meeting will be an important opportunity to elevate the multi-faceted strategic ties between India and UK, and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. “A comprehensive roadmap 2030 will be launched during the summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas," the MEA said.

