PM Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE Updates: New Ministers to Take Charge Today, Day After Mega Reboot

The jumbo council of ministers, including the Prime Minister, now stands at 78, just shy of the maximum strength that the council can have, with the political realities of accommodating aspirations of party heavy-weights and strengthening alliances in key states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh dawning on the government.

A senior government source described the entire exercise as “performance-based” with a message that ministers should focus on governance and not land in any controversies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here