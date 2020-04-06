Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Calls Australian Counterpart, Discusses Need to Share Experience to Deal With Coronavirus

Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Calls Australian Counterpart, Discusses Need to Share Experience to Deal With Coronavirus
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and the two leaders agreed on the importance of sharing experience on ways to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Modi and Morrison also discussed the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts," an official statement said here.

Modi conveyed that his government stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizen stranded in India due to the ongoing lockdown.

Morrison on his part assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of the Australian society.

The two leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis, the statement said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    942,034

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,278,523

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,732

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,757

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres