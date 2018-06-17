English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Calls for 'Cooperative Federalism' as Delhi Deadlock Clouds NITI Aayog Meet
The fourth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to all states as ‘Team India’ and congratulating chief ministers on resolving complex governance issues in the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism.
New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the NITI Aayog got underway on Sunday morning under the banner of ‘Team India’ even as a “constitutional crisis” triggered by the faceoff between CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal entered Day 7.
The fourth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog began in Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Cultural Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to all states as ‘Team India’ and congratulating chief ministers on resolving complex governance issues in the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism.
“The governing council has approached complex issues of governance as Team India, in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism,” Modi said, describing the “smooth” rollout and implementation of GST as a prime example.
The Prime Minister said that Chief Ministers had played a key role in policy formulation, through sub-groups and committees on issues such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital Transactions and Skill Development. The recommendations of these sub-groups have been incorporated by various ministries of the union government, he added.
Welcoming the Chief Ministers and other delegates, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Governing Council is a platform that can bring about "historic change". He assured the chief ministers from flood-affected states that the Union government would provide all assistance to them, to deal with the flood situation currently affecting parts of the country.
HD Kumaraswamy greets PM Modi on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meet as Pinarayi Vijayan, Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee look on.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal decided to give the meeting a miss. Kejriwal has been protesting against “non-cooperative” IAS officers and has been demanding door-step delivery of ration in the capital. The chief minister,along with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and cabinet colleagues, has been protesting inside Delhi L-G's office for the last seven days.
Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan had extended support to Kejriwal on Saturday, and met his family members when they were denied permission to meet the CM at L-G’s office. The CMs had sought central intervention in resolving the crisis.
After meeting PM Modi on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog conference, Banerjee tweeted that the CMs had raised the issue with the PM.
Modi, in the meeting, also threw the gauntlet of taking India’s growth rate to double digits. “The vision of a New India by 2022, is now a resolve of the people of our country,” added Modi.
Elaborating on his much talked about Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, “Around 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being constructed under Ayushman Bharat. About 10 crore families will be provided health assurance worth Rs 5 lakh every year.”
The Governing Council includes all chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.
