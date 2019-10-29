Take the pledge to vote

In Keynote Address in Saudi, PM Modi Calls for UN Reform, Says it Should be an Instrument for Positive Change

Modi, who delivered a keynote address at the high-profile Future Investment Initiative (FII), dubbed as "Davos in the desert", said that India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world as he sought venture funds to invest in the Indian startups.

Updated:October 29, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
In Keynote Address in Saudi, PM Modi Calls for UN Reform, Says it Should be an Instrument for Positive Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. (PTI)

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pressed for the reform of the United Nations while expressing regret over some countries using the global body as a "tool" rather than an "institution" to resolve conflicts.

During an on-stage discussion with Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, the Prime Minister said that the UN as an institution for conflict resolution has not developed as desired and nations should look to reform the UN structure.

Modi, who delivered a keynote address at the high-profile Future Investment Initiative (FII), dubbed as "Davos in the desert", said that India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world as he sought venture funds to invest in the Indian startups.

"A body like the UN should not merely be an institution but also an instrument for positive change," he said.

"We have to think whether the UN has risen to the occasion when it comes to conflict resolution. I had raised this issue when the UN turned 70 but much discussion could not happen. I hope this topic is discussed more actively when the UN turns 75," Modi said.

He said that the UN as an institution could not be developed.

The UN has to reform according to the realities of the 21st century, Modi said, adding that the global body should not limit itself to provide assistance in the event of calamities and natural disasters.

"Some used the UN as a tool and not as an institution. While Some do not abide by the law, some are trapped under the burden of law. The world has to abide by law.

"Earlier expansionist tendencies determined strength. Today development oriented polity, the quest for innovation is determining what strength is," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the world is changing at a quick pace and this is evident with water, land, air and space turning battlefields.

