PM Modi Calls on Global Defence Majors to Make India Manufacturing Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on global defence majors to manufacture military hardware in India for the world after laying the foundation stone of a facility here for the production of European C-295 military transport aircraft.

In his address, Modi said India is moving forward with the mantra of “Make in India and Make for the Globe” and that his government’s policies are “stable, predictable and futuristic” which are boosting the overall economic growth.

A glimpse of how our Government has supported the manufacturing sector, breaking free from the conventional mindset that was followed for decades. pic.twitter.com/t4hKepzVei — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Under a Rs 21,935 crore deal inked in September last year, the Tata Group will manufacture 40 C-295 medium transport aircraft at the Vadodara facility in cooperation with European aerospace major Airbus.

The prime minister said the manufacturing facility would help India become a hub for production of transport aircraft and that he could envision the day when big commercial planes would be made in the country bearing the words ‘Make-in-India’.

“India is presenting opportunities of low-cost manufacturing and high output…. Today India is working with a new mindset, a new work-culture,” he said at the event, urging defence majors to take advantage of favourable environment for manufacturing in the country.

Highlighting the increasing demand for passenger and cargo aircraft in India, the prime minister said the country will need more than 2,000 planes in the next 15 years. He pointed out that today is a crucial step in this direction and India has already begun preparations for the same. Transport aircraft manufactured in Vadodara will not only give strength to the armed forces but it will help in developing a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing. “Vadodara which is famous as a cultural and education centre will develop a new identity as an aviation sector hub,” Modi said.

It will be the first time in the Indian private sector that an aircraft will be manufactured in-country, from parts to final assembly.

In his remarks, Modi said India today has taken a “big step” to boost manufacturing, adding the country is making fighter jets, tanks, submarines, medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, mobile phones and cars that are popular in many countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a milestone in India’s quest for becoming self-reliant in defence production.

The aircraft will be produced by a consortium of European aerospace major Airbus and the Tata Group.

“It is a historic moment not only for the Tata Group but for the country, as it embraces the prime minister’s vision of making India a truly ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) country,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said.

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said his company is honoured to play a role in this “historic moment for aerospace in India”.

“Our Airbus teams are committed to supporting the modernisation of the Indian Air Force with the C295 programme, which will also contribute to the development of the private defence manufacturing sector in the country,” he said in his brief address.

