PM Modi Calls Upon Saints and Seers to Pave Way for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again called upon people to strengthen the movement of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-sufficient India, but this time, he requested the saints and seers to be the flag-bearers of this mission.

In a video message, where PM Modi encouraged support for the local economy and small businesses, he also virtually unveiled the statue of Jain seer Vijay Vallabh Surishwer on his 151st birth anniversary. He was addressing a programme in Guru Vallabh’s honour in Pali.

At first, PM Modi talked about how the country supported the local economy so vehemently during the festival of Diwali. But to continue doing so, he asked for the help of saints.

PM began by retelling how important saints have been to this country, especially in the fight for independence. “Even after 75 years of independence, we overlook one fact,” he said. He stated that the seeds of “azadi andolan” were rooted in the “Bhakti andolan.” That saints, Rishi, Muni, Bhagwant, Guru and other spiritual leaders created a base-model for freedom through Bhakti (spiritual) revolution. The Bhakti movement is a phase of Indian History between the 15th and 17th century CE and is largely seen as a social reform with regard to religion and spirituality. He claims in his address that these saints, rishi, muni, etc enlightened the countrymen and formed a pithika (a base model) and the pithika then influenced the freedom fighters.

He calls Guru Vallabh by name as an important figure who added to this ‘pithika’ of both bhakti and azadi andolan. Guru Vallabh was a Jain Svetambara seer from Gujarat (born October 26, 1870, died September 22, 1954). In his dedicated spiritual life, PM Modi urged his Jain followers to understand the importance of education and pushed them to establish more educational institutions.

Now, in the 21st century, PM Modi said, he wishes that the saints of today would spread the word of self-sufficient nation across the country. He said coming from the mouth of saints, the words will have more influencer for the followers.

“Anywhere you go (saints and seers), you should only speak one thing- vocal for local,” he urged the saints. How the seers paved way for Azadi Andolan, they should now do the same for ‘vocal for local’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat.