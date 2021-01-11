Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre will bear the cost of vaccinating three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country, while asking states not to buy vaccines directly and make all purchases through the Union government.

In his interaction with chief ministers of all states to discuss the pandemic situation and vaccination roll-out in the country, Modi further said it should be ensured that politicians do not jump queues and take vaccines ahead of other citizens.

India is entering a decisive phase of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19 , he said, pointing that the world's largest vaccination programme will start from January 16. Public representatives are not part of the three-crore corona warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said.

The PM said the Centre will be the single agency for all vaccine purchases. Sources said HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, will be procuring the vials on behalf of the government.

Addressing safety concerns regarding the vaccines developed to fight the virus, the PM said it is a credible process which was followed to verify and certify the two vaccines -- Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech -- for emergency use.

The Serum Institute on India said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Sources said each dose will cost Rs 220 inclusive of taxes and 14 per cent GST. They said that vaccine transportation will begin shortly.

Sources also said there is no clarity on the second dose yet. Health ministry is asking both the companies to give a certain quantity for free of cost, a source said.

Modi further said the two approved vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the country's needs, adding that four others are in the pipeline.

"Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines," he said. The two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than other vaccines in the world and have been developed as per our needs and situation, he said.

On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.