PM Modi Chairs Crucial Meeting to Review Heatwave Management, Monsoon Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness, government sources said. Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of a torrid heatwave.

Several parts of the country have been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few weeks and the temperatures have soared to all-time high at various places.

Though there has been a slight dip in the temperatures following a light rainfall in some parts of Central India on Wednesday, the overall heatwave conditions have been a matter of concern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures further fell by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana during the past 24 hours, while also predicting no heat wave conditions are likely over most parts of northwest, central, and east India during next five days.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius at Wardha (Maharashtra) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh).

The IMD predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of central India during the next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

