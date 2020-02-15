PM Modi Chairs CSIR Society Meet, Urges Scientists to Focus on Real-time Social Issues
PM Modi emphasised on the importance of developing virtual labs so that science can further be taken to all students in each and every corner of the country.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged scientists to focus on real-time social issues being faced by the country such as malnutrition by providing value addition in agricultural products.
Chairing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Friday, Modi emphasised on the importance of developing virtual labs so that science can further be taken to all students in each and every corner of the country.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, he spoke on the need to attract young students toward science and further strengthen scientific acumen in the next generation.
The prime minister also suggested measures to enhance collaboration in research and development projects among Indians working in different parts of the world.
Asking scientists to work on the aspirational needs of India, he said there is a need for CSIR to focus on "real-time social issues that India is facing such as malnutrition" through value addition in agriculture products, and water conservation.
PM Modi listed 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence and affordable and long-lasting batteries for renewable energy storage as some of the emerging challenges which the scientists need to focus on.
He highlighted the need to combine traditional knowledge with modern science to develop world-class products. The prime minister also spoke about the importance of commercialisation of innovations, the release said.
Modi exhorted the scientific community at CSIR to work towards improving the quality of life of the common man.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster