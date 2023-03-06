Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer and stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals.

Officials briefed PM Modi at his residence, 7 Lol Kalyan Marg in Delhi, about the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon. He was also briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi crops and the expected yield of major crops.

The efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed, the Prime Minister’s Office informed.

The Prime Minister asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

Read all the Latest India News here