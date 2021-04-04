PM Modi Chairs High-level Meet to Review Covid-19 Situation, Reiterate 5-fold Strategy to Curb Infections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Top officials including, principal secretary to PM, cabinet secretary, home secretary, chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), secretary health, secretary pharmaceuticals, secretary biotechnology, secretary AYUSH, DG ICMR, principal scientific advisor and NITI Aayog members attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination would help curb the spread of the pandemic.

During the meeting a special campaign was announced for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 percent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities. The event will be observed from April 6 to April 14, 2021.

Apart from enforcing covid appropriate behaviour, the Prime Minister highlighted availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization. He ordered ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals and those in-home care.

The Prime Minister directed that central expert teams to be sent to Maharashtra in view of surge in cases and deaths. He also ordered the special teams to visit Punjab and Chhattisgarh due to the disproportionate number of deaths being reported.

Presentation before Prime Minister noted an alarming rate of growth of rise in cases, deaths with 10 states accounting for over 91 pc of them. It was noted that the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is of serious concern.

As of date, Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47% of deaths in the country during the same period. In Maharashtra, the total number of new cases per day has touched 47,913 which is more than double its earlier peak. Punjab has contributed 4.5 per cent of the total number of cases in the country in the last 14 days. However, it has contributed 16.3 per cent of the total number of death, which is a matter of serious concern. Similarly, though Chhattisgarh has contributed 4.3 per cent of total cases in the country over the last 14 days, its contribution in total death has exceeded 7 per cent during the same period. The 10 high burden States and UTs are contributing 91.4 per cent of total cases and 90.9 per cent of total deaths in the country.

India’s total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

A discussion on the performance of COVID-19 vaccination drive was held in which comparison to other countries, and analysis of state-wise performance were discussed. It was suggested that daily performance analysis should be shared with States and UTs as feedback for corrective actions.

The PM was informed that vaccine manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity and are also in discussion with other domestic and offshore companies to augment the same. It was highlighted that all efforts are underway to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements.

The Prime Minister directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts reporting high cases so that the collective gains of COVID-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.