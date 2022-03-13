PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet to Review India's Security Preparedness Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He has held a series of meetings since February last week to spearhead India’s efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government’s top priority.

Last week, PM Modi had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office had said.

The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

Besides, on March 2, PM Modi presided over a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue as India stepped up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia.

