PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting to Review Preparedness for Cyclone Fani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani.The prime minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, official sources said.These include provision of adequate resources; deployment of teams from NDRF and the armed forces; arrangements to provide drinking water; and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.After reviewing the emerging situation, the prime minister instructed senior officersto maintain close coordination with officers of affected states, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required.The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.Cyclone Fani is expected to hit the coast of Odisha tomorrow. Nearly eight lakh people are being evacuated from low-lying areas of the state as a precautionary measure.