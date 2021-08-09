Shun Maritime Trade Barriers, Combat Threats | Top Highlights of PM Modi’s UNSC Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level United Nations Security Council open debate on enhancing maritime security and the need for international cooperation in this field. The prime minister presided over the open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing. This is the first time that maritime security is being discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations. The open debate was focused on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Here are the top quotes from his address:

- “Oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet," he said.

- “Sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism. There are maritime disputes between many countries. And climate change and natural disasters are also subjects related to maritime domain," Prime Minister Modi various issues of concern.

- “We should remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade and barriers in this path can pose a challenge to the entire global economy. Free maritime trade is associated with the culture of India for time immemorial," said PM Modi.

- “For maritime security, I would like to put forth 5 basic principles," he said.

“First, we should remove barriers from legitimate maritime trade. The prosperity of all of us is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade. The bottlenecks in this can be a challenge for the entire global economy," said PM Modi.

“Second, maritime disputes should be resolved peacefully and on the basis of international law only. This is very important for mutual trust and confidence. This is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability."

“Third, we should face natural calamities and maritime threats created by non-state actors together. India has taken several steps to enhance regional cooperation on this subject. We have been the first responder in maritime disasters related to cyclone, tsunami and pollution," he said.

“Fourth principle: We have to preserve the maritime environment and maritime resources. As we know, the oceans have a direct impact on the climate. And therefore, we have to keep our maritime environment free from pollution like plastics and oil spills," the prime minister appealed.

“Fifth principle is to promote responsible maritime connectivity," he said.

- “It is clear that the creation of infrastructure is necessary to increase maritime trade. But, in the development of such infrastructure projects, the fiscal sustainability and absorption capacity of the countries have to be kept in mind," he said.

- “We want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). This vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain," said PM Modi.

