INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Chairs Meet to Review Preparations for Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity to Economic Zones

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

"Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones. This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters," he tweeted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the meeting.

Next Story
Loading