PM Modi Chairs Meeting of Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers where some presentations were made on various policies. Modi , while speaking at the meeting, told his colleagues to keep things simple and that simplicity should be the way of life. He also stated the example of the former defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as an example for any leader to follow after having come from a simple and humble background to have donned the chair of the union minister and the chief minister of the state with an unwavering commitment.

The meeting, which went on for over 4 hours, included presentations by several ministries. This is the third council of ministers meeting of the newly elected Cabinet it was sworn in on 7th of July 2021.

A detailed presentation today was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sources said that it was an open house where at least 15 to 20 people spoke.

A detailed discussion on the importance of time management and doing the job efficiently took place. During the presentation, the need for ministers to give detailed and effective response to communication from people was highlighted.

It was also discussed that in order to become more efficient as a team, it was important for each one to share the best practises and adopt them quickly. For this, the concept of “tiffin meeting”, wherein each individual brought a decision (lunch box) from home to share with others was presented.

According to sources, this is one of the first few meetings of this nature and at least five such meetings on the same team are likely to be taken up soon.

