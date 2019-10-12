Take the pledge to vote

After Summit with President Xi, PM Modi Chairs Meeting on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Programme

The goal behind this unique Mission is to develop a holistic national perspective on important issues and encourage celebration of India's vibrant regional cultures.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
After Summit with President Xi, PM Modi Chairs Meeting on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Programme
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on his pet programme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' under which the government plans to hold people-to-people exchange between states to enhance knowledge about each others culture.

'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' is a personal initiative of Modi that highlights India's diversity and furthers national unity.

"The goal behind this unique Mission is to develop a holistic national perspective on important issues and encourage celebration of India's vibrant regional cultures," it said.

The programme was announced by the prime minister on October 32, 2015 on the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Subsequently, the finance minister had announced the initiative in his Budget speech for 2016-17.

The programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and union territories in the country with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.

As per the programme, each year, every state/UT would be paired with another state/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people.

