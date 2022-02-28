PM Modi Chairs Third High-level Meeting on Ukraine Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another high-level meeting on the Ukrain situation on Monday, the third-such urgent meeting being presided over by the PM as tension escalated between Russia and its southern neighbour.

The latest meeting comes after it was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to speed up the evacuation of stranded Indian students from Ukraine.

At a meeting on Sunday led by Modi, it was decided to further enhance ties with Ukraine’s neighbours to facilitate the faster evacuation of Indian students from the strife-torn region. The prime minister also asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine remains New Delhi’s topmost priority.

Four Union ministers, Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, will be going as “special envoys” of India to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. While Scindia will look after evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova, Rijiju will head to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary, while Singh will be heading to Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land routes.

