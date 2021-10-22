PM Modi Changes His Twitter Photo to Celebrate The 100 Crore Vaccination Mark

To commemorate the milestone that India has already achieved 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Friday changed his Twitter profile photo. His display photo now is that of a medicine bottle which has, ‘Congratulations India. 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered,’ written on it. It also has the symbolic tricolour of the Indian flag around it, as an aura of patriotism.

Modi had taken to Twitter on Thursday to talk about India’s incredible feat of administering 100 crore vaccines and tweeted, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.”

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has changed his Twitter display photo during the pandemic. As the lockdowns were initially announced in April, PM Modi’s profile picture showed his mouth and nose veiled by a ‘gamcha’. The change of display photo had happened right after his national address announcing the first lockdown.

On October 22, Modi addressed the nation again to congratulate the citizens for achieving the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination feat.

In an opinion piece, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country’s capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no VIP culture in the vaccination drive either.

There was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination, he said while giving credit to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for rising to the occasion to make the country aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in producing vaccines. Outlining the enormity of the challenge, from producing the vaccine in plants of Pune and Hyderabad to ensuring last-mile delivery across the country with seamless logistics, Modi said the drive has been an unprecedented effort in the history of independent India.

When everyone takes ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers traversed hills and crossed rivers across difficult geographies to vaccinate people. Our youth, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders, all deserve credit for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations, he wrote in the piece Team India-Responding to Adversity with Achievement. Administering 100 crore doses of vaccines in just about nine months since the vaccination started has been a tremendous journey in dealing with the disease, the prime minister said, noting that humanity was dealing with such a pandemic after 100 years and no one knew much about the virus following its outbreak in early 2020.

