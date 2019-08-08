PM Modi Charts Roadmap for New Kashmir in First Address to Nation After Repeal of Article 370

New Delhi: Forty-eight hours after India effectively scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public broadcast sought to allay apprehensions among population in the Valley by laying the roadmap for development of the state, while reiterating possibility of restoring full statehood of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions in future.

In his televised address, Modi said articles 370 and 35A were being used by Pakistan as a weapon against India to invoke anti-national sentiments among people and this led to the loss of 42,000 lives in the region over the last three decades. By shedding the archaic laws, he said, the Union territories had moved towards financial progress and safer future.

"It is surprising that whoever you spoke to couldn't tell you the benefits of Article 370. The articles 370 and 35A had given Jammu and Kashmir separatism, terrorism, nepotism and nothing else,” Modi said.

Promising an employment boom in the region, Modi said very soon all vacancies in government departments will be filled up, Army and paramilitary services will run recruitment camps and private institutions will also be encouraged to conduct recruitment drives in the region.

The negative effects of the huge fiscal deficit of the state will also be minimised, the Prime Minister said.

"The dream that Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots had seen is now a reality," Modi said in his opening remarks.

He said government employees, including those working in the police force, would now get all the benefits, including salary perks like HRA and health cover, which public servants in other UTs were receiving.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of impending elections, saying that Jammu and Kashmir was now primed to undo decades of neglect brought to the state by family-oriented politics and nepotism.

It was time for a youth-driven young leadership to take charge of the state politics, he said, adding, “I urge our daughters and sisters to come forward and take the reins of the state leadership.”

Modi dispelled doubts about the role of legislative Assembly in the region, "I want to clarify that your representative will be chosen only by you, the same way you have chosen your MLAs, MPs, cabinets, and CMs. We all will together combat and rid this region of terrorism and separatism. We all want fresh elections to take place, new set of ministers and chief minister. I assure you that you will get an opportunity to elect your representatives very soon with full transparency in the same manner that you have chosen your panchayat representatives."

Modi also said that thousands of West Pakistan refugees, who came to J&K following the partition, who still did not have voting rights in Assembly, municipal and panchayat elections, were now going to get voting rights and for the first time since their migration, get an opportunity to participate in electing their political representatives.

Article 370 had hampered the progress of the state, he said, depriving its vulnerable sections like women, daily wagers, children, Dalits of legal rights that were extended to these sections throughout the rest of the country.

The region was put directly under central government after a lot of thought, the Prime Minister said.

“Good governance and development has become visible on the ground over the last few months. The schemes that so far existed only in papers had come alive on ground. Work has started on decades-old projects. We have brought transparency to the administration on ground. We have brought IIMs and IITs, national projects, power projects. In the future, we are going to intensify work on connectivity projects, airport modernisation, road and rail links,” he added.

As an example of how Kashmiri youth had already begun the path of integration, the Prime Minister talked about the brothers of slain Indian Army rifleman Aurangzeb, who had nearly a year after Aurangzeb’s murder decided to join the Army themselves and serve the nation.

The government was working on providing Kashmir’s youth with new sports academies and scientific environment to allow them to flourish and showcase their talent to the world.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that Kashmir would emerge out of the current spell of preventive restrictions and normalise in time to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, phone lines in the Valley are still down, Section 144 is still in place and former chief ministers of J&K Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to be under arrest in Srinagar.

