INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Condoles Death of Eminent Mathematician CS Seshadri

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri, saying his work in algebraic geometry will be remembered for generations.

"In the passing away of Professor C S Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

