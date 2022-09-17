PM Modi Condoles Death of Former Union Minister Manikrao Gavit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Union minister and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit and said he made many efforts for the empowerment of tribal communities.

The prime minister’s office tweeted Modi’s condolence message, “Saddened by the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Manikrao Gavit Ji. He was one of the most experienced Parliamentarians and he made many efforts for the empowerment of tribal communities. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Gavit (87) died of age related issues at a hospital in Nashik on Saturday. He is survived by his daughter and former MLA Nirmala Gavit and son Bharat.

A nine-time Lok Sabha MP, Gavit represented the tribal-dominated Nandurbar constituency from 1980 to 2009, and lost the election in 2014.

Gavit’s son Bharat joined the BJP after he was denied ticket by the Congress in 2019, while daughter Nirmala, a two-time Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena and lost her seat. Gavit served as the Union minister of state home in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 and minister of state social justice in 2013.

