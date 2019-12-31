PM Modi Condoles Death of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu
Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, describing him as a diligent leader who was devoted towards development of the state.
Yhoshu (67) died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months.
"Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland's Assembly Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and undergoing treatment in Mumbai since then.
He is survived by wife and 10 children.
