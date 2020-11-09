PM Modi Condoles Demise of Gujarati Columnist Father Valls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran author and Gujarati columnist Father Carlos Gonzalvez Valls SJ, also known as Father Valls, and said he endeared himself to many, especially in Gujarat. Father Valls passed away on Monday in Spain at the age of 95, according to media reports.

"He distinguished himself in diverse areas such as mathematics and Gujarati literature. He was also passionate about serving society. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Father Valls lived in India for decades and wrote extensively in Gujarati apart from English and Spanish.