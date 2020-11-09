News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»India
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Gujarati Columnist Father Valls

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Father Valls lived in India for decades and wrote extensively in Gujarati apart from English and Spanish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran author and Gujarati columnist Father Carlos Gonzalvez Valls SJ, also known as Father Valls, and said he endeared himself to many, especially in Gujarat. Father Valls passed away on Monday in Spain at the age of 95, according to media reports.

"He distinguished himself in diverse areas such as mathematics and Gujarati literature. He was also passionate about serving society. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

Father Valls lived in India for decades and wrote extensively in Gujarati apart from English and Spanish.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...