PM Modi Condoles Demise of Zambia's First President Kenneth Kaunda
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Zambia's First President Kenneth Kaunda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda, who died at the age of 97, was a respected world leader and statesman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Thursday at the death of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda, and said he was a respected world leader and statesman. Zambia's president Edgar Lungu announced on Facebook Thursday evening that Kaunda, a champion of African independence, has died at the age of 97.

In a tweet Modi said, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia." .

first published:June 17, 2021, 23:49 IST