PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Blast in Punjab Firecracker Factory
At least 23 people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Punjab's Batala on Wednesday.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab as heart-wrenching and hoped for the early recovery of those injured.
"The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.I hope the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
It said agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy.
