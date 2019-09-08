PM Modi Condoles Ram Jethmalani's Demise, Says Country Has Lost Exceptional Lawyer, Iconic Figure
PM Modi said Jethmalani was 'witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject'.
File photo of Ram Jethmalani.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.
Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday.
Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".
"In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," the prime minister tweeted.
