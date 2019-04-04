PM Modi Conferred With UAE’s Highest Award For Role in Strengthening Bilateral Relations

We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 4, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was conferred with United Arab Emirate’s highest award, the Zayed Medal, which is given to heads of states, presidents and kings.The award was conferred by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that the award is a marker of the country's appreciation for the role Modi has played in furthering bilateral relations between India and UAE."We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in a Twitter post.Expressing his happiness over the strong cooperation between the two countries, Zayed also said that the historic relationship between India and UAE has reached a strategic level which will only strengthen in the future.Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, in a series of tweets, also lauded the Narendra Modi and said that the award was "in recognition of Prime Minister’s stellar role in ushering in a new era of strategic partnership with UAE and the best ever relations with the Islamic world."