PM Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu for Re-election Even Before Official Results Come Out
Calling Netanyahu a 'great friend of India', PM Narendra Modi said he would like to take the bilateral ties to newer heights with his Israeli friend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who appears to be headed towards a victory in parliamentary polls in his country. The official results, however, have not
Calling Netanyahu a "great friend of India", Modi said he would like to take the bilateral ties to newer heights with his Israeli friend.
"My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights," Modi tweeted, tagging Netanyahu.
The two prime ministers share a personal rapport. In 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.
Netanyahu appeared to be headed towards a historic fifth term as Israel's Prime Minister on Wednesday, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament.
Calling Netanyahu a "great friend of India", Modi said he would like to take the bilateral ties to newer heights with his Israeli friend.
My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights. @netanyahu— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2019
"My dear friend Bibi, Congratulations! You are a great friend of India, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to take our bilateral partnership to new heights," Modi tweeted, tagging Netanyahu.
The two prime ministers share a personal rapport. In 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel, where Netanyahu received him at the airport.
Netanyahu appeared to be headed towards a historic fifth term as Israel's Prime Minister on Wednesday, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament.
