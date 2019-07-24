English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson on Becoming Britain's New Prime Minister
Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his arrival at London airport in London. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.
"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations @BorisJohnson on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/ATWVf5fhHi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2019
