PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson on Becoming Britain's New Prime Minister

Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his arrival at London airport in London. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.

