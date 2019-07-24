PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson on Becoming Britain's New Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/ATWVf5fhHi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2019

Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.