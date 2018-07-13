English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Congratulates Hima Das on Winning Gold in World Athletic Championship
The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.
Hima Das celebrates her victory. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated athlete Hima Das on winning a gold in the women's 400m race in the World U20 Athletic Championships.
The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.
India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships... This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years, the prime minister said on Twitter.
No woman before Das has won a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.
She is also the first Indian to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.
Das hails from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district.
Also Watch
The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.
India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018
India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships... This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years, the prime minister said on Twitter.
No woman before Das has won a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.
She is also the first Indian to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.
Das hails from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor