GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Congratulates Hima Das on Winning Gold in World Athletic Championship

The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Congratulates Hima Das on Winning Gold in World Athletic Championship
Hima Das celebrates her victory. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated athlete Hima Das on winning a gold in the women's 400m race in the World U20 Athletic Championships.

The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.



India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships... This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years, the prime minister said on Twitter.

No woman before Das has won a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.

She is also the first Indian to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.

Das hails from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district.

HIMA DAS_Congratulations

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery