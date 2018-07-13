PM Modi Congratulates Hima Das on Winning Gold in World Athletic Championship



India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated athlete Hima Das on winning a gold in the women's 400m race in the World U20 Athletic Championships.The 18-year-old sprinter scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level. She clocked 51.46s to win the gold.India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships... This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years, the prime minister said on Twitter.No woman before Das has won a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.She is also the first Indian to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.Das hails from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district.