Home » News » India » PM Modi Congratulates His Danish Counterpart on Re-election
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates His Danish Counterpart on Re-election

PTI

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 23:48 IST

New Delhi, India

I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, Modi said (ANI Photo)

Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, on her re-election, saying he looked forward to continuing the cooperation between the two countries.

Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs.

“Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

first published:December 15, 2022, 23:48 IST
last updated:December 15, 2022, 23:48 IST