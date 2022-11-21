PM Modi Congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Winning Prez Polls in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning the presidential polls in Kazakhstan and said he looks forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Tokayev won a new seven-year term in a snap election. Tokayev received more than 81 per cent of the votes in Sunday's election, according to elections commission chairman Nurlan Abdirov. "My warm congratulations to President @TokayevKZ, for victory in the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan," Modi said in a tweet.

"I look forward to continuing working together, to further strengthen our bilateral partnership," he said.

