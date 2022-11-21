CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » PM Modi Congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Winning Prez Polls in Kazakhstan
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Winning Prez Polls in Kazakhstan

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 23:25 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

Tokayev won a new seven-year term in a snap election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning the presidential polls in Kazakhstan and said he looks forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Tokayev won a new seven-year term in a snap election. Tokayev received more than 81 per cent of the votes in Sunday's election, according to elections commission chairman Nurlan Abdirov. "My warm congratulations to President @TokayevKZ, for victory in the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan," Modi said in a tweet.

"I look forward to continuing working together, to further strengthen our bilateral partnership," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 23:25 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 23:25 IST